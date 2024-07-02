What Did Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Say About Grandkids Archie And Lilibet? Find Out

Thomas Markle is breaking his silence on thoughts about his royal grandkids. The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father revealed how he feels for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet not knowing much about their relations with the British Royal Family.

Since the 2018 paparazzi scandal, Markle has been unable to contact his daughter and has now expressed sorrow about not meeting his son-in-law, Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle shares honest opinion about his grandkids

Thomas Markle, 79, fears his grandkids, Prince Archie, 4 and Princes Lilibet, 2, are missing out on too much in light of their parents’ decision to sever ties with the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry’s father-in-law told New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, “It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright."

Markle contemplated how the kids may feel when they realize the royal drama cost their lives as royal heirs to the British throne. He said Archie and Lilibet are “getting to the age” where they will wonder and soon ask questions about their royal side of the family.

However, the retired TV lighting director still hopes to reconcile with her daughter, Meghan Markle, 42, who broke contact with him due to the paparazzi scandal and his not attending her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

With his upcoming birthday on July 18, Thomas Markle shared Meghan is the “one person” he wants to hear from but he knows the expectations for a birthday wish or even a meeting with her are unlikely to happen. Markle was also perplexed by the fact that he had never met Prince Harry even after six years of marriage to his daughter Meghan.

Thomas Markle denounces Prince Harry for not meeting him

Soon to be 80, Thomas Markle reflected back on his life and the estranged relationship with the royal couple. He claimed to have many unanswered questions, particularly around Prince Harry’s obligations towards him as his son-in-law.

The former director of photography asked, “Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me?”

Additionally, Markle compared his situation to King Charles III's and deemed it unfair that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not have relationships with either of their grandfathers.

Reports claim that former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, urged Prince Harry to visit his future father-in-law ahead of his and Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding. Unfortunately, the Spare author did not comply, and Thomas Markle has not been able to understand why.

Thomas and Meghan had a major falling out in 2018 after he staged photos with a British paparazzi photographer, Jeff Rayner, days before he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle, per Daily Mail. This was done regardless of pleas by Prince Harry and a statement by Buckingham Palace to respect the father-in-law’s privacy.

