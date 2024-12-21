Why Has Blake Lively Filed a Lawsuit Against It Ends With Us Co-Star Justin Baldoni? Here's What We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

What fans thought to be petty online drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a serious turn, with the former filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star. Netizens online had dubbed the feud between the duo the It Ends With Us drama, but as Lively sues Baldoni, the filing has reportedly revealed new details about the tense situation behind the scenes on the set.

As per the document, the Age of Adaline star, Justin Baldoni, CEO of Wayfarer Jamey Heath among others had an "all hands" meeting, and Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds was also in attendance. Reportedly it was to "address the hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the film."

Some of the actress' demands were, "No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father." The Gossip Girl star also asked for an intimacy coordinator to be "present at all times" when Lively and Baldoni had scenes together.

The complaint went on to claim that Wayfarer and Jane the Virgin actor had gone on a smear campaign against Blake, calling it "social manipulation" in hopes of "destroying" her reputation. Bryan Freedman, who is Baldoni's legal representative denied all allegations. He claimed the lawsuit was a way for the Gossip Girl star to "fix her negative reputation."

In a statement to the New York Times, Blake Lively spoke up about why she took this step. She said, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct." She concluded that with this she hopes to help "protect others who may be targeted."

Baldoni is yet to comment on the situation.