To say that Oppenheimer is Chistopher Nolan's most successful film won't be an understatement. Ofcourse, it's not the biggest box office hits in his resume, that title goes to the last two films of his The Dark Knight Trilogy, but it's certainly up there, when considered on the basis of return on investment as well as the awards prestige. So why is Robert Downey Jr. claiming that it has been a 'terrible tragedy' for the Tenet director.

Why has Oppenheimer been a 'terrible tragedy' for Christopher Nolan?

Oppenheimer seems to be Nolan's biggest chance at grabbing that coveted best director Oscar, which has eluded him so far in his illustrious career. Though, this very fact may be a bit of a problem for the acclaimed director.

Recently, the Inception director was presented with the Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award at the eponymous film festival that is being held in Park City, Utah this year. The one presenting him this award was none other than his collaborator from Oppenheimer and a dear friend, Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man actor was his usual witty self while presenting this award and remarked on a 'terrible tragedy' that has befallen the Interstellar director due to the overly long awards campaign for his recent film.

"Confidentially, he needs his spirits lifted," the Dolittle actor elaborated. "He's a bit blue because a terrible tragedy has befallen him. I don't mean to bring this up, and I know it's very personal: He has become recognizable on the street. He recoils as though from a hot flame from this new and most unwelcome reality."

The notoriously mysterious director was seen to be showing a jovial side of his in this whole campaign, a major credit for which must go to Robert Downey Jr. himself, who has stuck by the director's side in the whole campaign and has become a very good friend of his as well.

Christopher Nolan's humble beginnings at the Sundance film Festival

Even though Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in the world right now, who is able to draw audiences into the theaters based on just his name and interesting concepts that he is dealing with in his films, there was once a time when he was also an independent filmmaker.

After getting his start with the self-produced and financed, black and white noir film Following, Christopher Nolan made a big splash with his next film which starred Guy Pearce in the role of a lifetime. The film was the mind-bending thriller Memento. Today, the independent film is considered among one of the greatest films ever made, but at one point there were no takers for that film. For a young Christopher Nolan, the Sundance film festival turned out to be a boon which helped launch his legendary career.

"It's two weeks or so in which independent filmmaking doesn't just mean a business model," the Insomnia director said of the film festival. "It means an aspiration for filmmakers. It means that as directors and writers and actors, you're treated as artists. You are given pride of authorship in what you've done."

For Nolan, to receive the Sundance Institute Trailblazer award is a good full circle moment, complimenting his journey as a filmmaker till now in a symbolic way.

