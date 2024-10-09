Why Is King Charles Halting Ongoing Cancer Treatment? All We Know About His Health 8 Months After Diagnosis

King Charles, who made headlines when it was announced that he was battling cancer, is halting his ongoing treatments. This decision has been taken because of his royal visit to Australia, per Daily Mail.

As per the publication, his visit is scheduled for the upcoming week. It was also reported that his doctors were “happy” that he decided to keep up with his treatment “right up until” his flight and then halt for 11 days before resuming again as he returned.

King Charles and his wife Camilla will reportedly be taking part in 10 engagements each day during their Australia visit along with one day for rest.

An insider shared with the Daily Mail that his hectic schedule has been discussed with his "mindful" doctors, who ensure that he "prioritizes" his health. A doctor will be traveling with The King regularly.

Another member of the royal family, Kate Middleton, seems to be doing well in her journey of recovery from her own batter with cancer. After King Charles’s shocking revelation of cancer, the Princess of Wales also shocked people with her own diagnosis.

Prior to that many speculations about her absence were going around heavily online which were all stopped when she released a video in March announcing her cancer.

She didn't often join her husband, Prince William, at public events, but she was seen at Wimbledon and the Trooping of Colors ceremony. Additionally, reports indicate that she attended a church service in August.

In September, the Princess of Wales made the announcement about the completion of her chemotherapy via a creative yet very cinematic video on social media.

The clip featured the Prince of Wales along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the video, she talked about how the past months have been difficult for the family. She wrote that the period did remind her and Prince William to be thankful and “reflect” for the “simple” yet essential things in life, which so many people take for “granted.”

The clip consisted of candid moments of them as a family, where they are relaxing in one another’s company and are also enjoying themselves together. The video was shot in an open field and captured the beautiful sunlight reflecting on the faces of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

