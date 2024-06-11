'Wants To Make His Mark’: King Charles Is Refusing To Slow Down Work Amid Cancer Battle, Claim Sources

If you thought corporate employees were the only workaholics we saw these days, you were probably wrong. In recent news, even someone as notable as King Charles III was called out for his work habits. Over the weekend, Queen Camilla labeled Charles a workaholic who, despite battling cancer, refused to slow down or follow what he was told.

As reported by Sky News, the 75-year-old Charles has been undergoing outpatient treatment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February 2024. Many were quite surprised by Queen Camilla's words, as none of them expected her to say so. However, royal experts have the perfect backup reason as to why the king seems to have his work mode on despite being ill. Read ahead.

Why has King Charles III been working non-stop?

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, considering Charles had to wait for the longest in history as heir to the throne and given his age as well as his current health crisis, he is very well aware that time is ticking.

Furthermore, Fodwich added, "He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years, After waiting for so long, he has thrown himself into the job. He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated."

Furthermore, Fodwich also said that all the projects the monarch has taken under his belt are to leave a real mark of his own. Fordwich continued. "They are not just honorary where he shows up once in a while. He has devoted his life to having an impact. Hence, the downtime required by his doctors is not in the slightest welcome. His reaction is admirable, the last thing that the nation wants is a lazy monarch."

A special schedule has been crafted by the monarch's team to adjust to his schedule

The king returned to royal duties in late April. Previously, the palace said that doctors were very encouraged by the king’s progress, however, his timetable needed to be adjusted according to this busy work schedule.

While Queen Camila had initially taken a tight hold on the monarch's duty, several people claim that King Charles has waited to become king all his life, so in his eyes, nothing is going to stop him from ruling his reign and promoting his values and principles to the people of Britain as well as the world.

Furthermore, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the monarch is a workaholic who skips lunch. Therefore, his doctors must control a good deal of his itinerary, as it has to be announced in advance, but he is recovering quite well, judging by the number of engagements he is undertaking and the energy he has shown during them.

Charles became king upon the death of his mother. England’s longest-reigning monarch passed away in 2022 at 96. He waited 70 years for this position and now that it's his, it looks like there's no one stopping him from pushing forward and focusing on the positive

Royal experts claim King Charles is a stubborn individual

Christopher Andersen, the author of The King, told Fox News Digital that Charles's stubborn streak is quite well known. Explaining further, "Even his mother found it impossible to budge him once Charles made up his mind."

Furthermore, Anderson shared that the most peculiar trait of Charles' stubbornness was when he insisted on carrying on an affair with Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana even after his mother (Queen Elizabeth) ordered him to stop.

There came a time when Diana tearfully begged the late Queen to do something, as the situation was getting out of hand. The queen said that Charles was ‘impossible.’ No one could keep Charles from marrying Camilla, and no one could keep him from making her the next queen.

Anderson later added that if Queen Elizabeth couldn’t make her son change his mind, no doctor would be able to.

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla Makes History Substituting For King Charles At The Royal Easter Tradition Called Royal Maundy Ceremony

