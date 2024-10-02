Kit Connor Reflects On Heartstopper Season 3's Accurate Representation of LGBTQ+ Teens In Explicit Scenes: 'Focus Is On The Difficulties'

As Heartstopper Season 3 arrives on Netflix on October 3rd, Kit Connor reflects on filming 'sweet and tender' explicit scenes between Nick and Charlie. He dissects the show’s anticipated rendering of such scenes by lauding the more mundane approach that makes it relevant for LGBTQ+ teens.

Connor stated such moments have been treated within the narrative frame of the show as offering an insight into the psychological struggles of intimacy, especially those experienced by young queer adults. He told Radio Times, "The focus is on the difficulties of knowing when you’re ready and what it is to be a young queer person."

He emphasized that, in contrast to other mainstream media representations of queer love scenes which tend to be very graphic, Heartstopper will be more emotional and sensitive in its approach. Connor added, "This is really sweet and tender."

Meanwhile, Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman broached the subject of the unrealistic expectations of teenagers in society now. Peer pressure and normal media culture add to their difficulties. In this instance, they pointed out, Heartstopper sought where the characters are emotionally prepared to be in charge of their actions instead of trying to match society’s needs.

ALSO READ: Heartstopper's Joe Locke Reflects On Breaking Barriers in Agatha All Along As Marvel's Newest LGBTQ Teen Star; Calls it 'Most Pinch Me Thing'

The show aspires to develop a feeling amongst the viewers that they do not have to rush to satisfy any expectation. Oseman concluded, "Hopefully, that will be relatable for a lot of young people." Oseman also asserted that it would be helpful for young LGBTQ+ people who may be anxious about intimacy since the relationship between the two characters has been handled with special care.

Advertisement

The official description of Heartstopper Season 3 starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor reads, "Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet."

As all the friends learn more about each other and their interpersonal relationships, go to parties, and start preparing for university, they learn to lean on loved ones when life doesn't go as planned. Aside from the intimacy issue, season 3 will also risk venturing into other important areas, such as mental health.

ALSO READ: Heartstopper Season 3: Who Are Not Returning in the Show; Everything To Know So Far