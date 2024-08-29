Heartstopper Season 3: Who Are Not Returning in the Show; Everything To Know So Far

Heartstopper is all set to premiere for season 3, starring Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson. From the start of the season, when Charlie and Nick said ‘hi’ to each other, sparks flew everywhere. The series is based on a novel adaptation that focuses on Charlie, an openly gay teen and his love life with Nick Nelson, who is ‘bisexual, actually’. However, season 2 ended on a melancholy note where both of them stood on the edge of saying those three magical words but couldn’t.

Will they be able to do that in this season? Everything to know so far about Heartstopper season 3, the cast, plot, release date and more. There are a few cast members who are not returning this time. Read ahead to find out about it.

Heartstopper season 3’s episode titles

Netflix’s Heartstopper season 3 is scheduled to air on October 3, 2024. In September 2023, the first episode of this season will be titled Love as both Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) will be seen stepping on the last step to say I Love You. Followed by episode 2 Home, episode 3 Talk, episode 4 Journey, episode 5 Winter, episode 6 Body, episode 7 Together, and episode 8 Apart.

Talking about what the viewers might expect from this season, Oseman told Tudum in August 2023, “People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics. I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Who is not returning for Heartstopper season 3?

Sebastian Croft is not going to be seen in this season. Sebastian played Ben, who bullied and harassed Charlie in season 1. However, Croft’s character has come to a full circle, making him step down from the series. Oseman shared, “Ben’s role in Heartstopper is now complete... I am so proud and honored that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper. I know that he’ll go on to do incredible things, and I will be cheering from the sidelines all the way.”

Olivia Colman is also not coming back for this season. The actress played Nick’s mother. She expressed her regret for not making enough time to shoot for this season and admitted that it had become a family like her own.

Who are the new cast members joining?

Darragh Hand is joining the cast as Michael Holden. He is also one of the main characters of Oseman’s other novel, Solitaire which revolves around Charlie’s sister. Michael is getting introduced in Heartstopper season 3 and as per the showrunner, Darragh is the perfect choice.

In April 2024, it was also mentioned that actors including Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and Eddie Marsan are also going to be a part of this project. But their characters' details have been under wraps.

Heartstopper season 3: production, plot and more

Hearstopper has finished filming and wrapped the production by December 2023. In an Instagram post, Oseman talked about it and wrote, “I wanted to express how deeply grateful I am to the cast and crew for their hard work, dedication, skill, and endurance over the past 11 weeks, and for once again bringing a season of Heartstopper to life. Season 3 takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges for our cast and crew, but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.”

After the finale of season 2, we kind of know in which direction season 3 will head on to, as it ended with discovering Charlie’s eating disorder. The plot of season 3 will further explore how to deal with mental health issues in a bigger and better way. Oseman revealed that in an interview with Metro in 2023 and said, “We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

Joe Locke also talked about the plot and shared that there will also be exploring sexual and intimate aspects of being in a relationship. Well, this seems it's definitely going to be a lot spicy.

Are you excited to watch Heartstopper Season 3 on October 3, 2024? Let us know.

