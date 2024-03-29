Why Is The Judd Foundation Suing Kim Kardashian? Donald Judd 'Knockoff' Tables Controversy Explored

The Judd Foundation is suing Kim Kardashian, accusing the reality TV star of promoting “unauthorized knockoffs” of designs by the late designer, Donald Judd, as authentic pieces.

“I've really gotten into furniture lately,” Kardashian could be heard saying in a 2022 YouTube video tour of her Skkn by Kim office.

“These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats,” Kim continued in the now-deleted video, before pulling out one of the chairs to show viewers how seamlessly the seats merged with the table.

Since the Wednesday lawsuit by the foundation devoted to preserving the work and legacy of the late Donald Judd, the video has been taken down from the video-sharing platform.

Donald Judd, who died in 1994, was a minimalist artist known for thoughtfully using space.

Here's what The Judd Foundation is claiming in its Lawsuit against Kim Kardashian

The Judd Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the late designer's pieces and designs has sued Kim Kardashian and California-based Clements Design.

In a lawsuit filed on March 27, the foundation, per The Washington Post, alleges that Clements Designs sold the reality star “knockoff versions” of Judd’s “La Mansana Table,” which retails for $90,000, and “Chair 84,” which retails for $9,000.

Advertisement

Noting that the table and chairs are “two of Mr. Judd’s most well-known designs,” the lawsuit denounces the authenticity of the furniture shown in Kardashian’s video.

“The table and chair shown in the Kardashian Video are not authentic DONALD JUDD pieces,” the lawsuit remarks, adding about the wood pieces in question, that while the table and the chair are separate designs, they were created to fit together as one piece with “harmony and integration.”

The video in which Kim Kardashian allegedly makes the false claims of owning Donald Judd’s work had more than 3.7 million views before it was taken down, the lawsuit notes.

The foundation claims that it tried to “amicably” resolve the matter with both Kardashian and Clements Design for months but to no avail.

Here's what Reiner Judd, the foundation president and daughter of the late artist had to say on the matter.

Reiner Judd defends her father’s legacy

Reiner Judd, the president of The Judd Foundation and daughter of the late Donald Judd, per The Washington Post, said in a statement that the furniture at the center of the lawsuit is “irrefutably fake.”

“Donald Judd’s furniture is an integral part of his legacy,” she said, adding that, “the existence of inauthentic furniture undermines the integrity of his original work.”

Authentic Judd designs are available “for custom order,” according to the artist's official website.

Additionally, the lawsuit in question informs that all authentic Judd furniture “is sold under and stamped with the federally registered” Judd trademark.

On the matter, Clements Design, the company being held accountable for producing the knockoff version that decorated Kim’s office space, said that it was “blindsided” by the lawsuit and that the Judd Foundation claims had “absolutely no merit,” as there “were obvious key differences between the table and chairs in Kim’s office and the Judd Foundation’s tables and chairs.”

ALSO READ: What Is Perioral Dermatitis? Skin Condition Explored As Hailey Bieber Reveals 'Bad Flare-Up'