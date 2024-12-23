Will Anya Taylor-Joy Play Black Cat or Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 4? Producer Amy Pascal Addresses Rumors

Anya Taylor-Joy has recently been making headlines with rumors of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in a major role in Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland's highly anticipated film is set to arrive in July 2026, with co-star Zendaya reprising her role.

Speculations around Spider-Man 4 have been running wild. According to recent rumors, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star could play the role of Black Cat in the forthcoming sequel. She's also rumored to take on the role of Gwen Stacy.

Taylor-Joy previously starred in The New Mutants, a 2020 spin-off of the X-Men series, alongside Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga, Adam Beach, and Henry Zaga, among others.

According to Comic Book Movie, producer Amy Pascal directly addressed the speculations at a recent press event. Pascal stated, "She would be fantastic. She’s amazing, [but] we’re not quite at that stage yet. There are a lot of fantastic female characters, but I can't talk about all this."

Another potential explanation is that Marvel Studios may be working on a plot inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as per the outlet. They might introduce Felicia Hardy, Peter's college classmate, and her alternate persona, Black Cat. This could help clarify any confusion between Gwen Stacy and Felicia Hardy's roles in the film.

Black Cat, also known as Felicia Hardy, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 in July 1979. Hardy has been featured in Spider-Man comics as both an enemy and an ally of the web-slinger, and sometimes even as a love interest.

While there’s no confirmation from Marvel Studios about whether Anya Taylor-Joy will be joining the Spider-Man 4 cast, anticipation for the film continues to grow. Tom Holland and Zendaya seem equally excited about their upcoming project. The Cherry actor revealed their reaction to the script during an interview on the Rich Roll Podcast, stating, “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and at times we were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’”

Spider-Man 4, the fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2026. The film will be helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

