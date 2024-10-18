'Will Forever Love & Miss You': Liam Payne’s Ex Aliana Mawla Pays Tribute To The One Direction Star After His Tragic Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Aliana Mawla, the ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, shared a heartfelt tribute after the former One Direction member tragically passed away at the age of 31.

In an emotional post on her Instagram Stories, Mawla expressed her sorrow over the sudden loss of the singer, who died on Wednesday, October 16, in Buenos Aires. Mawla remembered Payne by posting two photos and heartfelt messages.

Mawla shared an Instagram Story with a photo of Liam Payne playing at a gig. She captioned the photo, "I'm sorry this happened to you.. will forever love & miss you." This message showed her grief over Payne's unexpected death.

Mawla posted a second photo of Payne's hands, which featured tattoos of the letters L and P. Her thumb was visible in the image, placed gently between his tattoos. As a final tribute to the late star, she wrote, "Rest in paradise," over the photo.

Mawla, who was romantically linked to Payne following his breakup with former fiancée Maya Henry, posted these photos just one day after Payne died. She and Payne reportedly began dating in 2022, shortly after Payne broke his relationship with Henry.

Aliana Mawla reportedly met Payne in 2018 while filming a music video for his song Familiar, a collaboration with J Balvin. Their relationship gained attention in May 2022, shortly after Payne's split from Maya Henry was confirmed.

Advertisement

Mawla and Payne were seen together, raising questions about the timing of their relationship. Despite the rumors, Mawla's representatives denied any connection between her relationship with Payne and his previous engagement.

Mawla's team stated to E! News that she did not start seeing Payne while he was still engaged to Henry. Their relationship was extensively covered in the media, with some questioning the timing of their romance.

Liam Payne tragically died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pablo Policicchio, the Buenos Aires Security Ministry's communications director, verified that the 31-year-old singer fell from the balcony of his hotel room. The news shocked Payne's fans and fellow One Direction members.

A preliminary autopsy report found that Payne sustained multiple injuries, including internal and external hemorrhages consistent with a fall from a significant height.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office stated that the 25 injuries found in Payne's autopsy were mostly caused by the fall. The autopsy also revealed that his head injuries were serious enough to be fatal.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that there was no evidence of defensive injuries or third-party involvement. However, the toxicology report is still pending.

ALSO READ: Niall Horan Shares Emotionally Charged Tribute Remembering Late One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’