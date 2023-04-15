Will Justin Bieber focus on his clothing brand after retiring from music industry? Insider reveals

Canadian singer Justin Bieber launched his clothing and streetwear line Drew House back in January 2019 but it hasn't seen much success. The brand whose logo is a yellow smiley-face logo with the text "drew" written across it is reportedly not growing as much as the 29-year-old musician had expected it would. Continue reading to know more details about the brand as well as Bieber's potential future career plans.

Is Justin Bieber planning to focus on Drew House amidst retirement rumors?

Bieber's line Drew House, which sells $150 hoodies, and $250 jeans, was trademarked by the Sorry hitmaker back in February 2018. The brand, co-founded by Bieber with Ryan Good, sells sweatshirts, accessories, and outerwear among other things. Drew House's official website claims itself to be "a community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe, and valued."

A source told Radar Online, "Drew House is becoming more and more of an also-ran every day. The brand isn't growing at the pace of its competitors." As per reports, Bieber, who cannot tour due to his health issues, has shifted his complete creative focus to the brand now that he has time. "He's still trying to be taken seriously," they added.

"The question is, how much more is he going to invest in this thing when he can't even get above 2 million Instagram followers for it?" the source told the portal referring to Drew House having only 1.6 million followers despite Bieber's own 285 million followers. But the clothing line isn't the only thing the Baby hitmaker is worrying about.

As per reports, Bieber might be considering retirement after selling off his music catalog for $200 million. He reportedly wants to stay out of the limelight and focus on his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. After his recurring health struggles, Bieber feels like he should concentrate on his marriage and spend more time with his 26-year-old wife.

Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which previously partially paralyzed his face. This occurs when an outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the person's ears. "Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money," a source revealed.

Bieber's relationship with Hailey is apparently "riddled with trust issues" and he wants to work on it. "They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since. Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard," the source concluded.

