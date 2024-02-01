Will Meghan Markle Tell Buckingham Palace Stories In New Memoir? All We Know So Far

Speculation has been swirling around recently that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, could follow her husband, Prince Harry, by releasing her new memoir. But it looks like we are still far away from getting new information about Buckingham Palace and the royal family as the memoir has been reportedly stopped from public release.

Will Meghan’s memoir be successful?

According to a PR expert, Ryan McCormick, the memoir will bring short-term success but can soon turn out to be dangerous for the already strained relations between the Royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Will another book by Meghan telling fresh stories from Buckingham Palace be successful? In the near future, I believe, yes. However, in the long term, I can see it fanning the flames of negative sentiment towards Meghan. Markle would get bonus points if she devoted a chapter to Kate Middleton. However, if the new book is just about Meghan and her personal reflections about success, I think it’ll underperform,” said Ryan.

The Duchess of Sussex has been told that delaying her memoir amid health scares inside the Royal Family is a wise move. Ryan McCormick told The Mirror, “From a PR perspective, I think Harry made the right decision in kiboshing Meghan’s new book, which could have strained the relationship with his family even further.”

Will this move mend the broken bonds with the Royal Family?

Another royal expert, Phil Dampier, shares, “I think Harry and Meghan have realized that their image in the last year has been negative, and they are associated with groaning and winging about the royal family and their lot in general. Probably advised by their PR people, they look like they will play things differently in 2024.”

As for Prince Harry, the royal family feels that he has brought much shame to the family by first releasing Netflix’s series Harry & Meghan, where he and Meghan royally defamed the British royal family, followed by his controversial memoir Spare. Both of them were allegedly Meghan’s idea. In fact, it is believed that she was allegedly the mastermind behind Prince Harry’s book Spare, reports Firstpost.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry releasing his memoir Spare almost completely squandered any hopes the Duke of Sussex had of reconciling with the royal family, and it appears he’s determined not to let something like that happen again.

