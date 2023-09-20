Did you know Ryan Gosling got The Notebook role because 'he didn't look like other actors'? Deets INSIDE

Ryan Gosling rose to fame after his role as Noah Calhoun in the 2004 hit romantic film The Notebook. Gosling gave us one of our most beloved and romantic characters ever. After nearly two decades since the movie first came out, it still stands to be one of the best films ever, and all credit goes to the amazing storytelling and the cast, who had impeccable chemistry on screen. While we might be able to recite Gosling’s full monologue at the end of the film and we might even dream of finding our own Ryan Gosling (I meant Noah Callhoun), but do you know how Gosling bagged this role? As reported by Vanity Fair in 2016, Nicholas Sparks, the author of the novel The Notebook, on which the movie is based, told IMDb Asks that Gosling got the role because no one else was willing to play it.

ALSO READ: 'I’ve always been aware of it': When Ryan Gosling expressed his thoughts and said ‘women are better than men'

How did Ryan Gosling got the role of Noah Callhoun in The Notebook

Ryan Gosling received his big break when he co-starred in The Notebook with Rachel McAdams, but it turned out he only got the part because no one else wanted it. Apparently, several stars turned down the role of Noah Calhoun in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' before it was offered to Gosling, who was relatively unknown at the time.

As reported by Vanity Fair in 2016, author Nicholas Sparks told IMDb Asks, “No one wanted to play Noah. Finding an actor ready to play him was quite difficult. Many of the actors asked, 'Well, what's Noah's arc?' It's about a guy who falls in love and then does nothing but wait for her to appear, and then he's there and he's still in love, and then at the conclusion of the movie, well, he's still in love. What happened to the arc?”

When it appeared that they would never find a leading guy to feature in the classic love story, Gosling "came in and truly brought that story to life."

Meanwhile, the actor previously discussed his audition for the role with a British magazine company (now inoperable) in 2011, according to a report in US Weekly, claiming that director Nick Cassavetes told him he wanted him for the part because he wasn't handsome or cool. Gosling said, "Nick Cassavetes called me to meet him at his house. When I went there, he was standing in his backyard, and he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to play this role because you’re not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You’re not handsome; you’re not cool; you are just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts."

The Notebook, a 2004 romantic drama about a young couple who fell in love in the 1940s, has become one of the most beloved romantic dramas of the past two decades.

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Since then, Ryan Gosling has played many promising roles in multiple films, such as Crazy Stupid Love, La La Land, and this year's chartbuster Barbie, where he portrayed the character of plastic doll Ken.

Advertisement

The Barbie actor received a lot of love and appreciation for his role, and he is also a potential nominee at this year's Academy Awards in the category of Best Supporting Role (Male). If he does get nominated, it would be his third nomination. Meanwhile, Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, and is now available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

ALSO READ: 'Hook me up let me know...': When Ryan Gosling gushed about getting a chance to shoot for movie in India