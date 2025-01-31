Will Smith Reimagines The Matrix in Beautiful Scars Music Video With Big Sean

Will Smith is coming out of retirement in the music world with his new single, Beautiful Scars, featuring Big Sean and Obanga. The video for Beautiful Scars is an ode to The Matrix, the film Smith infamously passed on for Wild Wild West.

Accompanying the release of his forthcoming album, Based on a True Story, this song marks the return of Smith, who has not put out an album in more than two decades.

Big Sean plays the role of Morpheus, talking about Smith's career choices, where he brings up the controversy of 2022 at the Oscars. To make a choice, he gives him a way to either stay in his life or go back and act in The Matrix.

"Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life. There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two. But we’re not gonna focus on that one," Big Sean says.

"Blue pill: Everything remains the same and you get to move on with your life. Red pill: You get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours," he continues.

In a comical turn of events, Smith chooses both pills and triggers a sequence of high-energy action sequences involving martial arts battles and gunfights. The song delves into the hardships of fame and lessons learned from past mistakes, a press release says.

Beautiful Scars is part of Will Smith's new album, Based on a True Story, which will be released in March. The album will also feature his previously released singles, You Can Make It, Work of Art, and Tantrum, featuring Joyner Lucas.