In case you happen to be a Swiftie, you can live a life just like your superstar. Taylor Swift’s former mansion has been listed for a whopping USD 14.5 million. The singer who has dazzled the world and impressed almost all the people living on earth previously owned this mansion situated in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In case you don't know, this is a property located near the Kennedy compound.

The I Know You Were Trouble lived at the mansion between 2012 and 2013. With the property being on sale again, here are the details that you would like to know.

It is a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion. Its price has significantly gone up after the globally renowned musician, Taylor Swift, owned it.

The singer who fabulously worked on Look What You Made Me Do had paid USD 5 million for the property back when she bought it in the year 2012.

The property under discussion is just over 5,000 square feet on a 1.11-acre lot. It has three garages as well as a heated in-ground pool with a firepit area. One can view the waters from the glass windows and doors on the back half of the property. Talking about the pool and the cabana nearby, they too give the owner an ocean backdrop.

The house was originally built back in 1928. It also has a rocky bluff with private access to 200+ ft. of beach below.

Interestingly, this was the time she lived in there while having a romantic time with Conoo Kennedy. While the two big names chose to go on separate paths in the fall of 2012, Taylor Swift went ahead and sold the property for USD 5.675 million the following spring.

Taylor Swift is currently dating the NFL star Travis Kelce. The two had been through many ups and downs, especially since the American football team of Kelce KCC lost this year’s Super Bowl.

