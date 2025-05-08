Fire Force Season 3 Episode 6: Burns Vs Shinra Continues; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Chance Meeting with an Arch-Enemy,’ Obi resists the Infernal Insect by hardening his muscles, delaying its entry. While Shinra desperately attacks Leonard Burns to save Obi, Arthur battles Dragon, discovering his delusions now shape Excalibur into a dragon-slaying blade.

Yet, Dragon's Infernalized body withstands Arthur’s blows, severely injuring him. Licht realizes Dragon’s control over his Infernal state. Meanwhile, Hibana and Karim link doppelgangers to Rekka and the orphanage. The episode ends with Shinra launching an intense kick as Leonard activates Voltage Nova.

Advertisement

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 6 will continue the climactic confrontation between Shinra Kusakabe and Leonard Burns, where neither yields—Burns countering each of Shinra’s attacks head-on. Their fight may explore Burns's past convictions as a fire soldier and how he came to serve the Evangelist.

The episode may also depict the result of Arthur's fierce clash with Dragon. With both sides pushing their limits—one fighting as a self-declared hero, the other as God’s servant—the next episode will determine whose resolve holds stronger.

Titled ‘Beyond Prayer's End,’ Fire Force Season 3 Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Due to time zone variations, international viewers may be able to access it as early as May 9.

As confirmed by the official anime website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 6 will air on MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC and will also be available on Netflix in Japan. For audiences outside Japan and in select parts of Asia, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more updates on the third season of the Fire Force anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Fire Force Season 3 Episode 5: Captain Obi Corrupted By Infernal Insect; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More