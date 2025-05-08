Why Was Bella Ramsey Unable To Leave Their House For Months? The Last of Us Star Shares Shocking Diagnosis

There are struggles for everyone, and when it comes to Bella Ramsey, the actor might have left all that in her past. However, they recently recalled the time they suffered from emetophobia. In case you are not aware of the condition, it is a fear of vomit. This is what had kept Bella trapped in their house.

The actor from The Last of Us recently made an appearance on the May 5 episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast and described her condition as “really intense fear.”

They then went on to explain, “If you feel a bit sick, if someone else feels sick or is sick, like, it's the whole thing is absolutely terrifying.”

As per the young star, they even went into Emetophobia Free's The Thrive Program. Talking about the present situation, while they feel that they are not “emetophobic anymore,” they still have a slightly stronger reaction to vomit than the average person does.

During her time on the podcast, the actor from Game of Thrones added, “The concept of having a stomach bug or having norovirus is enough [to trigger the phobia].”

Bella Ramsey also added that being around a person who is sick causes them to focus on the “unpredictability.”

“If I've been in contact with someone who has got norovirus, for the next like 2 weeks, it's a thing of monitoring how I'm feeling,” they added.

Explaining themselves, they continued that in case they go out, they start to feel unwell when they notice any simple symptoms. Recalling the days when they were young, they said they couldn’t even leave their “house … because everything outside was a threat.”

Bella Ramsey can be caught in action in the HBO series The Last of Us. The series is currently in its second season, also starring Pedro Pascal, Isabella Merced, and more.

