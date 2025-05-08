Prince William Reportedly Done With Prince Harry Amid Ongoing Rift As He ‘Doesn’t Talk About Harry Anymore’

Prince William is reportedly cutting all emotional ties with Prince Harry, choosing silence as his response to the Duke of Sussex’s latest public remarks. According to a royal insider, William has no intention of discussing the matter—publicly or privately.

“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.”

The source was referring to Harry’s May 2 interview with BBC News, where he claimed King Charles “won’t speak with me” and blamed the royal family for his failed legal battle to restore taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. for himself and Meghan Markle.

“William is done with Harry,” the source added. “When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.” Us Weekly noted that Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan’s royal exit in 2020 marked the beginning of a highly public feud, although Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, suggests the rift began much earlier. Despite tensions, Harry expressed a desire to reconcile with his father during the interview: “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

Royal author Christopher Andersen interpreted this as a subtle jab at King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. Andersen said Harry’s comments undermined his stated desire for peace. “If Harry really wants to reconcile, he has an odd way of showing it,” he remarked.

Harry’s interview followed a court loss in his appeal over security funding, where he accused the Palace of interfering in the trial and not prioritizing his family’s safety. Andersen believes Harry’s statements have only deepened the rift. “He delivered the coup de grace when he said he wanted to bury the hatchet because he doesn’t know how much time the King has left,” Andersen said. As it stands, reconciliation between the brothers appears increasingly unlikely.

