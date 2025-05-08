Did Gemma Collins Secretly Marry Fiancé Rami Hawash? Her 'Husband' Comment Raises Questions

Gemma Collins has sparked speculation that she may have secretly tied the knot with her fiancé Rami Hawash after a casual comment she made during a social media post. The former TOWIE star shared a 'come with me' style video on Instagram showing how she spent her bank holiday with Rami.

Advertisement

The couple enjoyed a relaxed day together, starting with coffee, then visiting a garden centre and heading to the supermarket. They ended their day out with a visit to their favourite spot, Pizza Express. Gemma said: “Come with me to spend bank holiday. Had a coffee with Rami, took him to a garden centre, this is jokes, keep watching. Ended up going shopping.”

She added, “Went [to] Pizza Express. You’ve never seen anything like it. Me and Rami have, ever since we met, all these years ago, we have little dates at Pizza Express. We’re obsessed with it.”

While the video started as a light-hearted look into their bank holiday, one specific comment quickly caught the attention of fans. Gemma Collins referred to Rami as her 'husband,' sparking speculation that the couple might have already tied the knot in secret.

She said: “He was such a good husband yesterday and I do wish we could be together every single day. But you know, a man’s a man and he goes to work and pulls in that cash honey.”

Advertisement

This comment led many of her 2 million followers to believe the couple might have quietly gotten married. Fans flooded the comment section asking whether Gemma had officially tied the knot with Rami.

Gemma went on to describe the rest of their relaxed day, sharing more about their life at home. She mentioned that Rami couldn’t wait to get back and, as soon as they arrived, he sat in his favourite spot to watch A Place in the Sun. Meanwhile, she spent time reading up on her new chickens. She added that her dogs were happy too, calling it a successful bank holiday.

ALSO READ: Is John Krasinski Privy to Devil Wears Prada 2 Story? Actor Reveals if WIfe Emily Blunt Shares Spoilers With Him