Why Has 3 Doors Down Canceled Summer 2025 Tour? Brad Arnold Reveals Medical Diagnosis Surprising Fans

Brad Arnold, who is the lead vocalist of the famous rock band 3 Doors Down, shared heartbreaking news related to his health with his fan base on social media. In an emotional video. The musician revealed that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. He also shared that the band's upcoming tour has been canceled as well.

Advertisement

Arnold took to his Instagram and shared a clip that started with his saying that he had some “not-so-good news” to share. He proceeded to share about his cancer diagnosis. He went on to say that he visited the hospital and got it checked out.

In the video, shared on his social media, the musician was told that he was diagnosed with clear cell renal carcinoma, and it had metastasized into his lung, adding that it was stage 4. He sighed, “and that’s not real good.”

The singer appeared to be positive about his recovery ahead. Arnold stated, “We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So, I have no fear. I really and sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

The vocalist stated that his health crisis has resulted in the band canceling their 2025 summer tour. He added that they were “sorry” for that. For the unversed, the music band was scheduled to start their tour on May 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida. This would have marked the band's return on the road almost a decade after they released their last album, Us and the Night.

Advertisement

The musician asked his fans to pray and support him. Arnold continued, “I think it’s time to go listen to ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little, right?”

The caption for the video read, “Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe “ITS NOT MY TIME” is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayer warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!”

Many netizens shared heartfelt comments under the video. A person wrote, “God bless you! Sending you strength and healing!” while another commented, “Keeping you in our prayers, God bless you.” A person simply penned, “Prayers for you, Brad!”

ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift Move In With Boyfriend Travis Kelce? USD 14.5 Million Gets Listed for Sale Raising Speculations