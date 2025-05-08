Justin Bieber Gets Candid About Love Being 'Exhausting' Amid Wife Hailey Bieber's Solo Met Gala Stint

Justin Bieber is opening up about his inner conflict concerning love and mental health struggles with a series of cryptic social media posts. The singer explains why he finds love exhausting.

While the Sorry singer's wife, Hailey Bieber, brought a martini as her date to the Met Gala 2025 instead of her husband, Justin posted a string of contemplative Instagram Stories that provided a glimpse of his emotional inner life. Bieber pondered, in the posts, how love, although necessary, can feel emotionally draining.

Advertisement

He wrote, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And It's exhausting."

The artist wrote that love is not transactional or effort-based but something one receives without expectation. Even with this in mind, Bieber confessed he finds himself slipping into the habit of trying to earn his worthiness for love. This cycle of emotions exhausts him.

"Made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times. Also Made me feel more entitled at times," Bieber wrote.

While the father of one admitted that though he is loved, sometimes he has a hard time believing that he's deserving of it. He added, "It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation."

Back in March, he admitted that he's struggled with feelings of inadequacy for years. He confessed to seeing himself as a "fraud," undeserving of compliments or love. However, Justin's posts did not hint at any trouble in his marital paradise.

Advertisement

Sharing photos of Hailey in her Saint Laurent blazer outfit at the Met Gala 2025, he captioned on Instagram, "I see it I like it and I want it." Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018, and they share an 8-month-old son named Jack Blues Bieber.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber is 'Tired' Amid Justin Bieber Marriage Drama and Ahead of Rumored Met Gala Appearance; Check Out Relatable Update