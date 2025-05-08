Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Shivam Khajuria on upcoming twist; 'Aryan and Mahi will...'

Shivam Khajuria is currently seen playing Prem in Anupamaa. The actor has been winning hearts with his performance and has gained immense recognition for his acting mettle. Recently, Shivam got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke in detail about his stint in the show. Shivam even disclosed the upcoming twist in Anupamaa and mentioned that Aryan and Mahi's marriage angle will soon be shown.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivam Khajuria aka Prem spoke about Anupamaa's upcoming twist involving Randeep Rai and Spreha Chatterjee's characters. Shivam revealed, "Aryan and Mahi's marriage will soon be shown". For the uninformed, Randeep plays Aryan and Spreha plays Mahi in Anupamaa.

Further, Shivam Khajuria revealed, "It is still not known whether their marriage will surely happen, but they want to get married. This is there. Now, what drama and twists and turns occur that is yet to be seen. Because no one agrees with the marriage, and only Prem is with him. The rest of the family is against it. Let's see what happens."

After being asked, Shivam even disclosed how his life has changed ever since he joined Anupamaa. He shared, "A lot of things changed because the show is such a brand. Almost in the country watches it, even abroad. The reach has increased. People recognise me more. It's a wonderful feeling to be part of such a wonderful show and to work with such wonderful actors and a production house. So yes, life has changed for the better. I hope you keep on growing with the show."

Commenting on Anupamaa's fluctuating ratings, Shivam explained how 'ups and downs' are part and parcel of the industry, and it keeps happening. He even spoke about being close friends with most of his co-actors. Shivam revealed being closest to Bapuji (Arvind Vaidya), Rupali Ganguly, Pari (Ishita Modi), Ansh (Varun Kasturia), and Rahi (Adrija Roy).

Speaking about his bond with Adrija Roy, the actor revealed, "The bond is very good. We are good friends. She is such a lovely person to work with. We laugh half of the time, and then we do our scenes. She is also a very hard-working actor. Today she has a 101 fever, but again she is doing the scenes, and she is doing it so well. There is so much to learn from the people around."

Here's Shivam and Adrija's BTS glimpse from Anupamaa set-

Shivam further addressed the rumors of Anupamaa's set being toxic because of Rupali Ganguly. He said, "As far as I know, it's been 7 months for me in the show. I have never experienced such a thing. Nobody has ever experienced this. I haven't seen in my surroundings such a thing happening. Things are very good. That is why I said she is the closest person I work with among all my co-actors."

After getting fame, actors usually consider participating in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss. When we asked Shivam if he would consider doing reality shows, he shared, "Generally, I am not interested in reality shows because I want to be an actor. I want to do the character. I don't want to portray myself. I want to be an actor and portray different characters. That is my main goal. But never say no."

He shared that if in future he feels that he should go, then he might consider it. "Right now, I don't think that I want to do reality shows."

In Anupamaa, Shivam was roped in after the show took a generation. The actor stars opposite Adrija Roy in the show.

