Behind The Jennifer Hudson Show's Famed Tunnel Where Penn Badgley, Benny Blanco, and More Went Viral; Know Origin Story

The Jennifer Hudson Show's 'spirit tunnels' not only touched Hearts but also went viral on numerous occasions. The show recently celebrated 500 successful episodes, which is a great milestone for the EGOT winner.

Hudson spoke about the fun tradition that has become a social media sensation. In an exclusive interview with People, she described how the high-energy hallway performances began backstage and evolved into an integral part of the show’s appeal.

Various celebrities who have appeared on the show went viral for their walk through the famed tunnel. You star Penn Badgley , who plays Joe Goldberg, broke the internet with his iconic tunnel moment. Similarly, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Brenda Song also had her viral moment in the very same tunnel.

Other celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama , Benny Blanco , Angela Bassett, Gwen Stefani, Tia Mowry, and many more have had their own Spirit Tunnel experiences.

Originally, the Spirit Tunnel began as a backstage ritual among the staff to energize Hudson before showtime. She would walk down a hallway while the crew chanted and cheered to give her a boost. Inspired by the energy, Hudson decided to incorporate the moment into the show itself.

She wanted to create a safe, celebratory space for all guests and viewers. Now, guests pass through a Soul Train-like runway where employees sing personalized songs, setting an uplifting tone even before they step onto the stage.

Hudson explained, "If you want to dance in the spiritual dance, if, you know, it's your moment, you know what I mean? So I wanted to create a safe space for everybody to come to, and we've been blessed to be able to all do it together."

From spontaneous hallway run-throughs to full-scale sing-alongs, the tunnel has become an iconic and inspiring part of the show. She calls it a "happy place", one rooted in authenticity and togetherness.

"I said we need to show this to the world so people can understand the energy that the Spirit Tunnel holds, and the Happy Place," Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is currently in its third season, celebrating the airing of its 500th episode.

