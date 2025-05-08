Is John Krasinski Privy to Devil Wears Prada 2 Story? Actor Reveals if WIfe Emily Blunt Shares Spoilers With Him

John Krasinski recently shared that he's doing his best to get spoilers from wife Emily Blunt about the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Krasinski admitted he’s been 'bugging' Blunt for any updates or sneak peeks about the much-anticipated film.

“I’m so pumped,” he said, adding how much he’s always loved the original. “I think I saw Devil Wears Prada like 70 times before I met Emily. When we first met she was like, ‘Have you seen it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, the DVD’s worn out.’”

Even though he's married to one of the stars of the film, Krasinski revealed that he's not getting any inside information. When asked whether Emily Blunt is sharing any details about The Devil Wears Prada 2, he joked, “I'm trying to. It's nose grip, it’s locked away in a room.” He continued, “I hope so,” when asked if he’ll get an invite to the premiere.

So far, very little is known publicly about the sequel. Fans of the original are eager to know more, especially with Blunt reportedly returning alongside other major cast members. But for now, it seems not even Krasinski is in the loop.

While Emily Blunt is keeping quiet about The Devil Wears Prada 2, both she and John Krasinski are busy with other exciting projects. Krasinski stars in the new Apple TV+ film, Fountain of Youth, which premieres on May 23. The film features a strong cast, including Natalie Portman, Eiza González, and Domhnall Gleeson.

