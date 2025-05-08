Gigi Hadid Losing Patience as Bradley Cooper Delays Marriage Proposal, Claims Report

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who were first romantically linked in early October 2023, may not be on the same page when it comes to marriage. If reports are anything to go by, Hadid is ready to take their relationship to the next level, but commitment-phobic Cooper might be apprehensive about popping the question.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid is reportedly growing restless and may soon give him a marriage ultimatum, according to an insider quoted by Radar Online. She has given several hints to the actor about her intentions to walk the aisle, but she is unable to read him or his next moves, per the outlet.

"She's dropped enough hints about rings and weddings at this point, but is finding it hard to read him. She's tired of waiting and isn't afraid to stick her head out there with an ultimatum if it comes to it – and it just may," a source told the outlet.

"Gigi honestly thought he would have proposed by now. Birthdays, holidays, and occasions after occasions go by. She's starting to think it won't happen without a push," the source added.

Hadid, who turned 30 last month, made her relationship Insta official this week as she shared a photo dump of the festivities on the social media platform. One of the snaps shows the couple kissing behind a huge chocolate cake. This marks a major milestone in their relationship. Could we also see the wedding bells ringing soon for the lovebirds? Well, that's yet to be seen!

Advertisement

How Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper First Meet?

During an interview with Vogue last month, Hadid revealed that she met the 50-year-old actor at a backyard birthday party for the child of a mutual friend. She also shared that she likes to keep her relationship private, and it's hard for them to trust people not to call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi.

During the candid chat, the supermodel described her relationship as "very romantic," adding that she's "happy" with him.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Gets Candid About Love Being 'Exhausting' Amid Wife Hailey Bieber's Solo Met Gala Stint