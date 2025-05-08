Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham's Feud Over Ex-Girlfriend Affects Family Dynamic; Here's How Nicola Peltz's Jab Added Fuel to Fire

The Beckhams have truly dominated headlines lately because of the family’s alleged rift with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The Speculation about the same elevated when the pair was seemingly not in attendance during David’s 50th birthday celebration.

According to The Mirror, an insider revealed that things “have not been the same” since Brooklyn and Nicola got together in 2019. A source close to the Beckhams stated that the latest controversy has resulted in a “wedge growing” between David and Victoria and their son and Peltz.

One source reportedly stated, “This is Victoria's worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.” The insider added that it has been hard with Brooklyn since he met his wife and that there was “a family fallout over their wedding.”

They added that the Spice Girls alum and the sportsman have “worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."

The source told The Sun, which reported Victoria and David worked hard to rebuild their relationship with Nicola after a feud that arose between the two women in the lead-up to the wedding back in 2022.

As per The Mirror’s report, Victoria and David allegedly “refused Brooklyn and Nicola’s peace talks” after they went to London specially to attempt to “repair” their relationship.

Following the same, Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the famous soccer player's birthday party at the Core restaurant in West London. They did not reportedly join the family when the family flew to France for a day of celebration on Friday.

A source revealed to The Sun that Brooklyn and his spouse had the intention of attending his father's birthday celebration, but felt very uncomfortable doing so after he felt that his wife was being blamed for the rift with his family.

In reference to David and Victoria’s alleged move not to meet their oldest son and Nicola for peace talks, an insider told The Mirror, “As parents, it’s shocking that Victoria & David are behaving this way... instead of privately discussing the issue. Victoria and David (appear to) have no interest in finding a solution that works for everyone."

As far as the alleged feud speculation between Brooklyn and Romeo goes, last month an insider close to the family claimed that the brothers were feuding and were not on speaking terms over Romeo’s girlfriend, who was allegedly romantically linked with Brooklyn in the past.

Sources told TMZ that jealousy does not play a role in the alleged feud between the brothers; it's the elder brother's concerns for Romeo’s girlfriend’s possible motives behind dating him.

