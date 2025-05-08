Exploring Margaret Qualley’s box office journey as she prepares for Honey Don’t with Chris Evans

As Margaret Qualley gears up for Ethan Coen’s upcoming film Honey Don’t, where she will star alongside Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Billy Eichner and more, we thought it’d be the best time to track her rise in Hollywood, a journey that stands as a testament to her ability to balance versatile roles.

Qualley, 30, first gained widespread attention in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing a free-spirited Manson follower. The 2019 film, led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, was a global box office hit, earning over USD 374 million and giving the actress valuable exposure on a massive stage.

In 2022, Qualley starred in the minimalist psychological thriller Sanctuary alongside Christopher Abbott. Though the film had a modest run, bringing in around USD 794K globally, it was well received by critics for its bold themes and strong performances.

The actress continued to build on her foundation with Yorgos Lanthimos’s 2024 project Kinds of Kindness, an ensemble anthology that showcased her collaborative potential. While the film wasn’t a major blockbuster, it earned USD 16.4 million globally, solid for an arthouse release.

Another career milestone came soon after with The Substance, which earned an 11-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for its provocative core theme. Directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-starring Demi Moore, the film affirmed Qualley’s ability to command complex, emotionally raw roles while also making USD 77 million at the worldwide box office.

Earlier in 2024, Qualley starred in Drive-Away Dolls, a quirky crime comedy helmed by Coen. The film grossed nearly USD 8 million worldwide and helped lay the groundwork for its sequel, which is the film mentioned above.

Outside the big screen, Qualley delivered an award-nominated turn in the Netflix miniseries Maid, further proving her talent in long-form storytelling. Her performance as a struggling single mother earned her nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Awards.

With a mix of award darlings and genre-bending features under her belt, Qualley’s next venture, Honey Don’t, could mark her most mainstream role yet. As she continues to shift between indie and commercial circuits, her career trajectory points only northwards.

