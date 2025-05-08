Box Office: Did Bhool Chuk Maaf team make a mistake by taking OTT route?

The Indian film industry was taken by surprise when Maddock Films, led by producer Dinesh Vijan, canceled the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie was set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025. Instead, it will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2025. This decision, driven by national concerns, has raised questions about the stability of the theatrical business and the trust between producers and exhibitors.

Advertisement

Advance bookings for Bhool Chuk Maaf had already begun, with nearly 3,000 tickets sold for the opening day in top national chains. Industry estimates suggest that by the end of advance bookings, the film could have sold 15,000 tickets, leading to an opening day collection of around Rs 3.5 crore net. With positive word of mouth, the movie had the potential to earn Rs 40 crore net or more. This would have meant a theatrical share of roughly Rs 20 crore for exhibitors. By skipping theaters, Maddock Films has cost the exhibition sector this significant revenue. To note, the business of films is back to normal levels after one day where the collections were down by 20 percent more than usual.

A theatrical release is like an exam for a film. It shows how much interest a movie can generate among audiences. The box office trend reflects whether people accept or reject the film. Canceling a theatrical release is like bunking that exam. Producers miss the chance to gauge the film’s true potential. For Bhool Chuk Maaf, this decision was made in just a few hours. Such a quick call by a major player like Maddock Films highlights how fragile the situation is in the industry.

Advertisement

Watch the Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer

Maddock Films is no small name. With two films (Stree 2 and Chhaava) crossing Rs 500 crore net in India within six months, they are a powerhouse. If a producer of this stature can make such a panic-driven decision, what hope is there for smaller producers? Many smaller filmmakers are forced to opt for OTT platforms because they cannot afford to hold onto their films for long. This trend is worrying. It shows a lack of faith in the theatrical model, which has been the backbone of Indian cinema for decades.

The audience, too, is watching closely. They see how vulnerable the movie business is. This makes them pickier about what they watch in theaters. Why spend money on a ticket when a film might skip theaters and land on OTT soon? When producers like Maddock Films fail to support theaters, it sends a message that the industry isn’t serious about its own ecosystem. Theatrical releases build excitement and cultural moments. OTT releases, while convenient and perhaps more monetarily viable in the current situation, don’t carry the same weight.

Advertisement

The disconnect between producers and exhibitors is clear. Theaters have been long-term partners for producers, yet decisions like this show how easily that bond can break. If producers keep abandoning theaters, how can the Indian film industry stay healthy? The cancellation of Bhool Chuk Maaf’s theatrical release isn’t just about one film. It’s a warning sign for the future. The industry needs to rebuild trust and prioritize theaters to keep the magic of cinema alive.

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf not releasing in theaters; here’s when and where you can watch Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s time travel romance