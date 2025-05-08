Weak Hero Class 2’s Baku wasn’t easy for Ryeoun; actor reveals gaining 10 kg for high schooler role

Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 has been a global hit since its April 25 release, largely thanks to its talented cast. Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes stories and photos that keep popping up. Besides lead Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun's portrayal of Baku has stolen hearts. In a recent My Daily interview, Ryeoun shared the hard work and resilience that went into the apt portrayal of the beloved character on screen.

Bringing the easy-going character Park Hu Min (better known as Baku) to life wasn't an easy job for Ryeoun. He underwent a great ordeal, from working on his physique to training hard for his action scenes and referencing a popular anime character for bringing out Baku's quirky side. In the interview conducted at a cafe in Sogyeok-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Ryeoun shared that his love for Weak Hero Class 1 inspired him to join the cast of season 2.

"Season 1 received such a good response that I expected season 2 to be the same, but I'm grateful that it got an even better response. I enjoyed season 1 so much that I immediately said I really wanted to do this project," the actor said. He also opened up on his process of molding himself to Baku. As the character demanded a physically strong build, Ryeoun revealed putting on quite some kilograms by intense physical training.

He mentioned, "At the time, I was a bit skinny, so I thought I had to work out hard. I even gained about 10kg." He further said, "Since the character is so strong, I didn't think I could do it with a skinny body." Ryeoun also attended action training for two months to master the physicality required for his role as Baku, a character depicted as a natural fighter. He also mentioned referencing Korea's beloved anime character, Kang Baek Ho from The First Slam Dunk, to bring out the fun side of Baku.

If you have watched Weak Hero Class 2, you might remember Baku's dramatic intro scene with red hair like Kang Baek Ho and The First Slam Dunk's song playing on his phone. By referencing the anime character, Ryeoun "wanted to show a foolish but honest, righteous, and cheerful side (of Baku)."

