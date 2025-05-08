Raid 2 vs Singham Again Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ajay Devgn's movies performed in their first seven days

Raid 2 vs. Singham Again Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema in recent times. The celebrated actor has given successful releases like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Singham Again, and now Raid 2. Today, we are comparing the net business of Raid 2 and Singham Again based on their performances in the first seven days.

RAID 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 began its box office journey on May 1, 2025 (Thursday). Led by Ajay Devgn, the 2025 crime thriller earned Rs 71.4 crore in its extended opening weekend. Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the Raid sequel earned Rs 7 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.85 crore on Day 6, and Rs 4.5 crore on Day 7.

The cumulative collection of Raid 2 stands at Rs 89.75 crore in the first seven days.

SINGHAM AGAIN

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again arrived in cinemas on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Diwali. The cop drama entered the Rs 100 crore club in its opening weekend. It earned Rs 111 crore in the first three days of its release. On Day 4, the Ajay Devgn-starrer fetched Rs 17 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore, Rs 9.5 crore, and Rs 8 crore on Day 5, Day 6, and Day 7, respectively.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, the total collection of the third part of the Singham franchise stood at Rs 158.5 crore.

Days Raid 2 India Net Collections Singham Again India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Rs 40.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Rs 38.25 crore Day 3 Rs 18 crore Rs 32.50 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Rs 17 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Rs 13 crore Day 6 Rs 6.85 crore Rs 9.5 crore Day 7 Rs 4.5 crore Rs 8 crore Total Rs 89.75 crore Rs 158.5 crore

Going by this comparative analysis, Singham Again performed better than Raid 2 in the first seven days. The 2024 release crossed the Rs 150 crore mark by this time, unlike the Raid sequel, which remained under the Rs 100 crore club.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

