Miley Cyrus Caught in Family Drama as Tish Briefly Unfollows Her After Billy Ray Hints at Reunion; Everything We Know

Miley Cyrus is once again in the spotlight, but this time, it's about her parents. Fans noticed that her mother, Tish Cyrus, briefly unfollowed her on Instagram just hours after Billy Ray Cyrus hinted at reconnecting with his daughter. On May 7, Billy Ray posted a throwback video of Miley playing the piano while he strummed his guitar. “Can’t wait to see this young lady,” he wrote. “Crazy how time flies.”

Soon after, an X (formerly Twitter) fan account, Access Miley, pointed out that Tish was no longer following the Flowers singer on Instagram. This sparked speculation about family tension, especially with Billy Ray’s public post getting attention.

Despite fans spiraling over the timing, a source told Page Six that Tish’s unfollow was not intentional. “It was a glitch. There’s no drama,” the source said. According to them, Tish has since refollowed Miley. Still, the social media move raised eyebrows due to the long-running issues within the Cyrus family.

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus officially divorced in 2022 after 30 years of marriage and five children. “We have decided to go our separate ways, not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” they said in a joint statement at the time. Since then, family dynamics have shifted, and some tensions have become public.

Reports suggested that Miley Cyrus’ relationship with her father became strained after her parents’ divorce. According to an insider quoted by E! News, the split had affected Miley’s bond with Billy Ray, and it had been challenging for her to reconnect with him.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley appeared to leave Billy Ray out of her acceptance speech after winning Record of the Year for Flowers. She attended the event with her mother, Tish, which many fans interpreted as a sign of where her support lay.

Both Tish and Billy Ray have since remarried. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, while Billy Ray tied the knot with singer Firerose, though they divorced within a year. Drama resurfaced when Us Weekly reported that Noah Cyrus had been seeing Purcell before Tish started dating him.

Despite past tension, Tish and Noah recently appeared to reconcile after being seen dancing together on TikTok in April. Meanwhile, Billy Ray has moved on again, debuting a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley on Easter Sunday.

As Billy Ray praised both Miley and Noah in a March Instagram post, saying, “You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad…kicked and blown away by not one…but two of his own daughters,” fans wonder whether a family reunion is near, or if these new shifts are creating more distance.

