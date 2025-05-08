Song Joong Ki's Reborn Rich Season 2 CONFIRMS production; here's how Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae is involved

Reborn Rich is one of the most talked-about K-dramas in recent years. Now, fans of the series have a reason to celebrate as Season 2 is officially on the horizon. The upcoming season is currently in the early stages of planning and development under the creative leadership of Artist Group. It is an integrated entertainment company where Lee Jung Jae, famed for Squid Game, holds major shareholder status.

Advertisement

On May 8, Artist Company and Artist Studio jointly announced their collaboration to bring back the mega-hit series for a second installment. The project marks the first major synergy between the two companies, both of which fall under the Artist Group umbrella. Artist Company is known for managing some of Korea’s top acting talent. It will oversee the planning and creative direction of the series. Meanwhile, Artist Studio, the content production affiliate, will take charge of production logistics and intellectual property.

The first season’s gripping story centered on corporate intrigue, family betrayal, and a unique reincarnation twist. Season 2, however, promises to broaden the show’s scale and ambition. According to early production details, Reborn Rich 2 will unfold against the backdrop of a global business landscape. It takes the core themes of ambition and desire for power beyond national borders.

The new season is set to feature a more expansive world-building approach. Alongside returning themes of wealth and revenge, viewers can expect new characters, international settings, and higher stakes. The story will venture into the realm of multinational corporations and the global economy. This creative direction signals an evolution in tone and scale, aiming to hook both domestic and international audiences.

Advertisement

Reborn Rich, which aired in 2022, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series starred Song Joong Ki in a challenging dual role. He first appeared as Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal and overworked secretary for a chaebol family. He is ultimately betrayed and murdered. In a fantastical twist of fate, he awakens in the body of Jin Do Jun, the youngest son of the same wealthy family. This gives him a chance to take revenge and rewrite history from within.

The drama garnered widespread praise for its smart storytelling and polished production. It was particularly lauded for its commentary on generational wealth, corporate politics, and Korea’s economic past. It also enjoyed high ratings, online buzz, and critical recognition, establishing itself as one of the year’s defining dramas. With Season 2 now in the works, anticipation is soaring.

Casting details have yet to be revealed, and it remains unclear whether Song Joong Ki will return. Despite this, fans are already expressing excitement and curiosity about the next chapter in the Reborn Rich saga. As development progresses, all eyes will be on casting announcements and storyline teasers. For now, fans can only wait (and hope). They are eager for the next installment of Reborn Rich to deliver on its promise to be bigger, bolder, and even more gripping than before.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to Reborn Rich Season 2? Season 2 of Reborn Rich has officially been confirmed, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the thrilling saga of power, revenge, and family drama. We want to know, are you excited for the return of Reborn Rich? Vote now and let us know your thoughts! Yes, I can't wait to see what happens next! Definitely! I loved Season 1 and expect even more excitement. I'm curious, but I'll wait for more details first. I’m not sure if I’m interested in the sequel.

ALSO READ: 15 Intensely addictive Korean Revenge Dramas: From Reborn Rich to Itaewon Class