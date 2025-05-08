Who is Jatin Suri? Know about actor who is part of THIS top-rated show and is accused of blackmailing his girlfriend

Jatin Suri, a Television actor, is in the news for a controversial reason. An incident occurred with the actor, which escalated so much that the cops had to interfere. For those who don't know, Jatin is an actor who is currently a part of the top-rated show, Anupamaa. Jatin landed in trouble after his girlfriend reportedly accused him of blackmailing her. She contacted the cops, and the cops arrived on Anupamaa set after which Jatin and his girlfriend were taken to the police station. But who is Jatin?

Who is Jatin Suri?

Jatin Suri is a 30-year-old actor. He is currently seen playing the character of Raja Kothari in Anupamaa. He joined the show in January 2025.

Jatin is very active on social media and has more than 89.5k followers on his Instagram.

Jatin has been a part of several advertisements.

He became well-known after his stint in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

He was also a part of a show titled Nimki Mukhiya. In this show, he shared screen space with Shiwani Chakraborty. Shiwani and Jatin are again seen together in Anupamaa.

Jatin was also a part of Ektaa Kapoor's produced web show titled Class of 2020.

Jatin also starred in Hitesh Bharadwaj starrer Iss Mod Se Jate Hai and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. He did a music video titled Guzra Zamana.

In 2023, Jatin launched his own restaurant.

Take a look at Jatin Suri's post here-

Why is Jatin Suri in news?

Recently, Jatin Suri has been in the news due to an incident involving his girlfriend. According to a report from India Forums, she arrived on the set of Anupamaa and accused him of blackmailing her. The situation escalated quickly when she contacted the police, leading to both Jatin and his girlfriend being taken to the police station.

When the portal approached for a comment, Jatin refused to speak on the matter. As of now, no official statement has been released by the production house or the channel, and no formal charges have been reported following the incident.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the show stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and more in lead roles. The show often ranks in the top 3 on TRP charts.

