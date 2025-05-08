Amid reports of Thor 5 being in the works, looking at the franchise’s box office legacy

As industry whispers grow louder about Thor 5, we are taking a look back at the beloved Marvel franchise’s holistic box office with more details on the rumored new film in the saga below. Take a look.

Fans of the Asgardian Avenger woke up to good news on Thursday, May 8, with scooper @MyTimeToShine sharing that Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed the Norse god since 2011, is reportedly keen to continue Thor’s journey, this time with a fresh director attached. Per the Twitter handle, the Aussie star is advocating for Sam Hargrave, director of the Extraction films, to take over the fifth installment. Hargrave, for those unversed, is known for his kinetic action sequences and has a credible background as a stunt coordinator.

Advertisement

The rumor also claims that Thor 5 is in active development and that Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), will not return.

The Thor franchise has seen varying degrees of success at the box office. While the first film of the two mentioned earlier is widely considered a high point both critically and commercially, with USD 850 million worldwide, its follow-up, Love and Thunder, faced criticism despite earning over USD 750 million globally. Hemsworth recently reflected on the film’s reception, admitting to Vanity Fair he got "caught up in the improv and the wackiness" and became a "parody" of himself.

Since debuting in Thor (2011), directed by Kenneth Branagh, Hemsworth has led four solo MCU outings. Alan Taylor helmed The Dark World (2013), followed by Waititi’s rebranding in Ragnarok. Despite Love and Thunder being the most expensive of the bunch with a USD 250 million budget, it received a lukewarm response.

Advertisement

Earlier, reports speculated that Hemsworth’s character arc might conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for May 2027. However, this new development suggests that Marvel Studios may be extending Thor’s saga beyond Phase 6. Last month, other rumors circulated indicating Hemsworth may receive a grand send-off in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Secret Wars.

If Hargrave does come aboard, it could signal a grittier, action-driven direction for the franchise. With Marvel in the midst of reshaping its future, Thor 5 could serve a greater purpose.

Until we get any confirmation on the matter, here’s a comprehensive detail of the franchise’s theatrical journey:

Film Release Date Worldwide Gross Thor USD 449.3 million Thor: The Dark World Nov 8, 2013 USD 644.6 million Thor: Ragnarok Nov 3, 2017 USD 850.5 million Thor: Love and Thunder Jul 8, 2022 USD 760.9 million

Pick your favorite Thor film to date! Thor (2011) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

ALSO READ: Box Office: Chris Hemsworth’s top 5 non-MCU hits ranked as he gears up for crime thriller with Halle Berry