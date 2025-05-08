Black Butler Season 5 Episode 6: Sebastian Awakens Ciel; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘His Butler, Descending,’ Sebastian and Snake discover a hidden staircase but are forced to retreat after Wolfram warns them. Finnian is injured protecting Ciel from a sudden werewolf attack. Sieglinde performs a ritual in a secret chamber to calm the werewolves, witnessed by Snake.

Ciel’s mental state deteriorates, and Queen Victoria orders the werewolves’ extermination after reviewing plant specimen data. The villagers demand Ciel’s departure. While investigating, Snake identifies Anne’s scent as werewolf-like. The episode ends with Sebastian receiving a letter from Queen Victoria via John Brown.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 6 will continue from Chapter 94 and show how Sebastian responds to Queen Victoria’s directive. As Sebastian assesses the implications of the royal order, Sieglinde may will be seen struggling internally, as she does not truly wish to send Ciel and his group away.

The episode will also include a rather tense moment between Ciel and Sebastian, as Sebastian confronts the boy and deems his current state to be a breach of their contract. Fans can expect to see Ciel face the trauma of his past head on, though whether he survives this ordeal remains to be seen.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 6, titled ‘His Butler, Despairing,’ is set to air in Japan on May 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST across networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and AT-X. Japanese viewers can also stream it via U-NEXT, DMM TV, and d Anime Store.

For international audiences, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 6 will be accessible on Crunchyroll in various regions. There is additional availability on platforms such as Bilibili Global and Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

