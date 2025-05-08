Did One Direction Alum Louis Tomlinson Just CONFIRM His Relationship with Zara McDermott? Check Out The Lovely Message He Left Her

Louis Tomlinson has turned everyone’s heads with a message he left for Zara McDermott on her social media post, seemingly confirming his relationship with her. The duo had been rumored to be dating, according to reports.

McDermott shared a post about her latest BBC Three project, accompanied by a wholesome, lengthy caption detailing her new ventures. Among the many comments, one in particular stood out and caught everyone’s attention.

The comment was from none other than Tomlinson , who wrote, “Proud of you x.” Along with the singer, his sisters also left supportive comments under the post. Lottie Tomlinson shared two red heart emojis, while Daisy Tomlinson commented, “Clever and beautiful.”

This comes after the duo was spotted locking lips publicly for the first time as she left his house in Malibu, according to The Sun. The musician was reportedly seen leaning in for a kiss as he grabbed McDermott and pulled her close. The outlet had previously revealed that the two were dating.

According to the publication, Tomlinson and McDermott were also seen holding hands during their holiday in California. An insider claimed that the duo are “exclusive and aren’t seeing anyone else,” adding, “Louis is totally smitten with Zara, and she feels the same about him.”

The outlet also reported that the alleged couple has “kept everything very low-key so far, but their relationship is getting more serious.”

They added that although McDermott was busy filming her documentary, "she scheduled in a break to get away with her family, then spend some time with Louis.” The insider also stated that McDermott is very “happy and has found someone very special” in the One Direction alum.

