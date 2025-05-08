Arjun Kapoor gives emotional yet ‘khabsoorat’ ode to his dadi Nirmal Kapoor with nostalgia-filled post; see PHOTOS and VIDEOS

Days after his grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor’s passing, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of happy and sweet cherished memories with her. He went on to post a sweet note with a caption that read, " I grew up around all my 4 grand parents & for that I will be eternally grateful always."

"I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her… thru all the ups & downs life gives us somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile… age is a cruel mistress who confines us to issues at some point in life but dadi for me was always just the same always feeding us always worried about us always there…now she won’t be… but I feel thru her 4 children & all of us grand children her legacy will live on… everytime we come together for a festival or a meal or an event her memories will continue to make us remember her in all her glory….," he further added.

"Love u dadi Aapka khabsoorat grandson ARJAN( she always said me name like that )," he wrote on a concluding note.

