Box Office: Mohanlal eyes Rs 500 crore worldwide with combined success of blockbusters Thudarum and L2 Empuraan

Mohanlal is currently the biggest force in the Malayalam film industry, consistently delivering box office hits. Following the success of L2: Empuraan, his latest release Thudarum is now making waves, further adding to the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films.

Released on April 25, 2025, Thudarum opened to highly positive reviews. The film is enjoying an exceptional run, breaking one record after another, and is now poised to become the highest-grossing film ever in its home state, Kerala. Mohanlal’s previous blockbuster L2: Empuraan currently holds the second spot on that list, but is expected to be overtaken by Thudarum very soon.

Advertisement

Internationally, both films have performed remarkably well, surpassing their domestic gross. The earlier released epic action thriller L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 268.05 crore at the worldwide box office, dethroning Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally.

Meanwhile, the latest family drama Thudarum has collected Rs 175.69 crore globally in just 12 days. Combined, Mohanlal’s two blockbusters have grossed Rs 443.64 crore worldwide, with just over Rs 56 crore remaining to reach the memorable Rs 500 crore milestone. With Thudarum continuing its strong box office trend, it is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide very soon.

As of now, Thudarum ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, with the third spot held by the Tovino Thomas starrer 2018. If its momentum continues in both domestic and international markets, it is likely that Thudarum will surpass L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally.

Once the combined worldwide gross of these two popular blockbusters reaches Rs 500 crore, Mohanlal will likely become the only Malayalam actor to achieve this feat within a single year. Remarkably, this milestone would be achieved in less than two months, as Thudarum was released just a month after L2: Empuraan.

Advertisement

The superstar also has several other films in various stages of development, all set to release later this year, hopefully continuing his extraordinary success streak at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal starrer reigns over every other release in Kerala