‘Excited’ mom-to-be Kiara Advani talks about motherhood at MET Gala 2025, and we bet it will warm your heart

Bollywood actress and expectant mother Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2025 Met Gala, charming audiences with her glowing presence and heartfelt thoughts on her upcoming journey into motherhood. A recent clip of the actress has gone viral on social media, where she opens up about what excites her the most about becoming a mother, sharing that it’s just the beginning, and our hearts are melting.

In a clip shared by Allure on Instagram, Kiara Advani expressed her excitement about the journey of motherhood. When asked what excites her most about pregnancy, she responded, “I mean, there's so much to look forward to. It's just the beginning, so yeah, very excited.” Her words resonated deeply, reflecting the universal joy and anticipation that comes with expecting new life.

Walking the red carpet in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble, Advani embraced the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with grace and elegance.

Her attire featured an off-shoulder black gown adorned with a sculptural gold breastplate and a flowing white train, symbolizing both strength and new beginnings. The ensemble paid tribute to Black dandyism and celebrated the legacy of André Leon Talley, merging couture with cultural homage.

Advani's appearance at the Met Gala not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also highlighted a significant moment in her personal life. Her openness about the joys of motherhood added a heartfelt layer to the event, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow attendees alike.

The actress made history by becoming the first Indian actress to grace the MET Gala red carpet with a baby bump, following a few international stars who have done the same.

A standout feature of her ensemble was a symbolic heart-shaped plate, delicately attached to the breastplate by a golden chain, representing the umbilical cord. This thoughtful design beautifully symbolized the deep connection between a mother’s heart and her unborn child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

