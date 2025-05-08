What is pay-per-view model? Know all about Aamir Khan’s bold plan for Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is reportedly considering launching his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par on a Pay-Per-View (PPV) model via YouTube in a game-changing shift from standard digital release strategies. The release would take place approximately eight weeks after its theatrical premiere on June 20, 2025. If this approach moves forward, the film would skip conventional OTT platforms and give viewers the freedom to watch without needing a subscription, just a one-time payment.

Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a thematic continuation of Aamir Khan’s acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, delving into issues surrounding mental health and inclusivity.

The move to potentially release the film via YouTube’s Pay-Per-View service reflects Khan’s ongoing dedication to socially conscious storytelling and his drive to make impactful cinema accessible to a broader audience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan is considering an innovative strategy to address the issue of declining theatrical viewership. After the completion of Sitaare Zameen Par’s theatrical release, the film is expected to be made available for pay-per-view on YouTube two months later.

The report revealed that Khan is reluctant to release his films directly on streaming platforms following their theatrical run, as he believes it discourages audiences from experiencing movies in cinemas. The absence of a streaming logo on the Sitaare Zameen Par poster is also attributed to this approach.

Khan had initially planned to stream Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) six months after its theatrical release. The film, which hit theaters in August 2022, was originally slated to debut on Netflix around January 2023. However, it ended up streaming just eight weeks after its theatrical run instead.

The report further explained that several factors influenced the decision, including the belief that non-spectacle films are often more suited for OTT platforms, which has led many viewers to bypass them in cinemas.

However, the pay-per-view model introduces a cinema-like sense of urgency, as audiences would need to pay specifically for the film rather than access it freely through a subscription service. This approach, which prioritizes consumer choice, is seen as beneficial to both viewers and producers, as it gives the latter greater control over their content.

