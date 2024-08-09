Are Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Shows Happening After Vienna Terrorist Plot Incident? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour concerts that fans have been eagerly expecting will go on as originally planned despite her recent Vienna show cancellations due to a thwarted terrorist plot.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer was due to perform three concerts in the Austrian capital, but these were suddenly called off on Wednesday after it emerged that there were terror plans to attack the venue, Ernst Happel Stadium.

After the shows were cancelled, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, offered assurance to fans, saying that Swift’s gigs would proceed undisturbed. He noted that this city has learned from its prior huge events and is thus ready to handle such situations with added security measures.

According to him, significant lessons were learned by authorities in London from previous tragedies, especially the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing (during Ariana Grande's concert), which claimed 23 lives, including the attacker's. That tragedy led to substantial improvements in security protocols for public events across the country.

Khan said to Sky News, "I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons for deciding to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts; we’re going to carry on, working closely with police, ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely."

Khan stressed how experienced London police and security services are at making major events safe and committed them to making sure Swift’s performances are secure. In addition, Khan assured the concertgoers that long-term preparations were being made for the smooth running of these concerts without any risk involved.

As per Page Six, his office is working closely with organizers and security teams so as to address any possible concerns while implementing efficient safety strategies for next events.

The cancellation of three Vienna shows saddened many. However, the Swifties congregated at the capital, singing songs by Taylor Swift and exchanging friendship bracelets as a way of showing support for her during such difficult times. Multiple museums, crystal stores, etc., have offered alternatives to concert ticket holders for amusements in light of the recent incident.

Show organizers, Barracuda Music, have confirmed on social media that all the tickets would be refunded, though rescheduling of the concerts has not been announced.

