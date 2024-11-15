Will Taylor Swift Spend Thanksgiving With Beau Travis Kelce? The NFL Star's Mom Answers

Donna Kelce talked about Thanksgiving and if Taylor Swift would spend the occasion with them. She appeared on the Today show and said that she thinks that the singer won't be spending the holiday with them as she is “busy.”

She appeared on the aforementioned show on November 14 and talked about Swift's attendance during the upcoming occasion. She expressed, “I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do.” She said this in reference to the singer's Eras Tour, which will conclude on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

But even for the Kelces, Thanksgiving weeks will be a bit busy. Donna shared that that week will be centered around football, as her younger son, Travis, is in the middle of the NLF season.

She told the outlet that she would be at the football game and that her son would be playing the day after Thanksgiving. Travis’s team will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29.

Donna’s elder son, Jason, who was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, played in the NFL for 13 seasons. She said, “Football is always the holidays” for the family, and reportedly noted that her close ones have not planned to have Thanksgiving dinner. She said, “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

As far as Swift’s Eras Tour goes, her concerts have consistently been in the headlines, may that be for her performances, outfits, or candid moments and encounters with the show attendees.

Many celebrated artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Gracie Adams, Phoebe Bridgers, and Paramore, among others, have served as opening acts during the Eras tour shows.

This year has surely been a busy one for Swift. The songstress, who has worked hard with her record-breaking tour, released her 11th studio album titled, Tortured Poets Department, which became an instant hit.

After the record was out, per usual, fans started to decode the Easter eggs in the album's songs. Swifties speculated that some of the songs were about her past relationship with Joe Alwyn, her alleged brief romance with 1975’s singer, Matty Healy, and also about her beau, Travis.

