Did Chris Evans Tease Future Plans Of Being A ‘Superhero’ Dad? Find Out What He Had To Say

Chris Evans has already ticked being a superhero off his list, now he wishes to be a superhero dad. The Captain America actor chatted with Access Hollywood while promoting his upcoming film Red One alongside co-star Dwayne Johnson. When asked whether he’d like to take on the dad duties like Johnson who’s father to three daughters, Evans said "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely."

"The title of dad is an exciting one," he added. The Avengers actor tied the knot with wife Alba Baptista in September 2023 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, six months after their wedding.

In 2022, a source informed PEOPLE that the couple had been dating for over a year and were “very serious” about each other. The next year, people spotted Alba in a clip shared by him on his Instagram story which was a compilation of them scaring each other throughout the year. “A look back at 2022,” he wrote over the post.

A few months after making their relationship Instagram official, the couple said ‘I do’ on September 9 in Alba’s native Portugal. The couple was first linked up in 2022 and that same year Evans was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

When he shared his plans of settling down during the interview, it further stirred up the speculations. "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told the outlet at the time. He further explained how every great artist’s work is a reflection of the relationships they create in real life. “It wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he added.

Red One is a Christmas-themed action comedy and a much-needed break from the seasonal rom-coms. When Santa Claus, code name: Red One (played by J.K Simmons) is kidnapped “the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas,” as per the official synopsis.

Red One will be released in theaters on November 15.

