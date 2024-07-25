Will the New Karate Kid Movie Be a Part of the Cobra Kai Universe? Here’s What We Know

Fans of the hugely successful Cobra Kai series are abuzz about the upcoming Karate Kid movie, which is set in the same timeline as the series. The epic conclusion of Cobra Kai will unfold in three distinct mini-seasons.

The first mini-season debuted on July 18, 2024, with the remaining episodes scheduled to air in November 2024 and February 2025. Rather than releasing the entire 15-episode saga at once, the creators have chosen a strategy of releasing the episodes in three separate batches of five. This approach allows fans to savor each set of episodes and engage in discussions about the evolving storyline and character arcs.

This release strategy is designed to build excitement and keep conversations going between episodes, as viewers delve into the drama, action, and nostalgia that have defined Cobra Kai's journey from its Karate Kid origins to its own unique legacy.

Some fans are curious whether the new Karate Kid movie will follow a different plot or exist in an alternate reality, given its 2025 release date. However, showrunner Josh Heald has clarified that the new movie is not set in the same universe as Cobra Kai and is not connected to his work on the series.

Connection between Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

The Karate Kid franchise has been revived by Cobra Kai, which has expanded the universe to continue the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence decades after their original confrontation. The show has been acclaimed by critics for its nostalgia, well-rounded cast of characters, and innovative plots that resonate with both older and younger audiences.

Given the franchise's popularity, it's natural that fans are eager to see how the upcoming Karate Kid film will either continue or diverge from the established continuity.

New Karate Kid film: Separate Universe, is confirmed

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cobra Kai showrunner Josh Heald provided insights into the upcoming Karate Kid film. He revealed that while the film is currently in production, he and his Cobra Kai team are not directly involved in its creation. Ralph Macchio, who stars in Cobra Kai, will make an appearance in the film, which is being produced by Sony.

Heald emphasized that although the film features characters like Ralph Macchio, it operates independently from the Cobra Kai series. The new film will have its own narrative universe, distinct from the storyline established in Cobra Kai.

Jackie Chan is set to reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 adaptation of The Karate Kid, which starred Jaden Smith. Since this version of Mr. Han is somewhat separate from both the 1984 original and the Cobra Kai series, it further suggests that the new Karate Kid movie will be set in a different timeline.

