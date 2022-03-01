The Adam Project EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds on Mark Ruffalo playing his dad, their Deadpool vs Hulk chats on set

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film, The Adam Project is a special one for Marvel fans given that it has him team up with Mark Ruffalo. While the duo won't be seen in their Deadpool and Hulk avatars in this one, the actors will be seen sharing an unusual relationship of father-son in the film that is directed by Reynolds' Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

At the world premiere event of The Adam Project in New York, Reynolds exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about starring alongside Ruffalo and especially about their unexpected onscreen pairing of a father-son duo in a film revolving around time travel. When asked if the two did indulge in any superhero talks on set, Ryan said, "We did some superhero gabbing."

Watch Ryan Reynolds EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla from The Adam Project Premiere here:

The actor then spoke in detail about why it was so special for him working with Mark on this film and added, " I've been a fan of Mark forever. The first film I ever saw Mark was in You Can Count on Me. He's so great. But yeah, I did not have Mark playing my dad on my bingo card at all. I'm so glad he did."

Shedding light on how the film's time travel angle makes this father-son relationship between Mark and him special in the film, Ryan further added, "That was one of the wonderful things about this movie that I loved is that it was this idea that you could be with your father and talk to your father when he was relatively your age. It's a different situation when you're younger or older. "

The Adam Project also stars Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner in key roles along with Walker Scobell. The Shawn Levy directorial is all set to release in theatres and on Netflix on March 11.

How excited are you to watch The Adam Project? Share your views with us in the comments below.

