Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot: Release Window And All We Know So Far

The popular 2000 Disney series Wizards of Waverly is again coming to take you back into the crazy world of the Russo family. Ever since the reboot was announced, fans have been willing to know who will be coming back in the reboot series. After creating a stir among fans, the series has finally landed a date and plot for the upcoming sitcom.

The actors in the OG series David Henrie and popstar Selena Gomez are set to produce the series. The series will feature a fresh wave of young wizards, who will be taught by Justin Russo. The series will be directed by actress Raven Symone of That's So Raven and Danielle Fishel, who directed Boy Mees World.

The series will be featured on the Disney channel on October 29 this year. The first two episodes will come out on broadcast, and then the rest of the eight will be showcased on Disney+ on October 30.

The plot of the series will feature Justin, who is living a peaceful life as a mortal and will train a boy named Billy, a young wizard, who is brought by Alex. As he is facing problems in the magic world, Justin must train him. For this, he must once again take out his wand and relive his teenage days once again.

Talking about the cast and characters in the series, we will see Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo in the reboot. Mimi Gianopulos is set to play Justin’s wife, Giada Russo. We will meet Justin's two sons, Roman and Milo, played by Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko.

Janice LeAnn Brown plays the character of Billie, the young teenage wizard, whom Justin will train. Selena Gomez will have a cameo in her role as Alex Russo, probably in the first episode. David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo in the 2000s series, will also be seen in a few episodes.

Selena Gomez is currently seen in season 4 of the Hulu comedy drama, Only Murders in the Building. Fans are curious to see what new aspects of the reboot will bring on screen.

