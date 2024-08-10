Wizards Beyond Waverly Place FIRST LOOK Take Fans Back To 'Where It All Started' With Selena Gomez And David Henrie; See HERE

The Russo family is all set to introduce themselves to a newer generation as they gear up to return to the small screen after more than 12 years.

On Friday, August 9, Disney unveiled first-look footage of the highly anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place revival series, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. In a two-minute video of the production, original series stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what's been cooking on the set of the sequel series.

Also featured in the clip, which can be viewed below, are newcomers Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter), and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

The series follows an adult Justin Russo (Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family. His life is, however, turned upside down when his sister Alex brings Billie to him, seeking help. Justin takes no time to realize that he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the young wizard in training. How he juggles his everyday responsibilities while safeguarding the future of the Wizard World is what makes the plotline of the forthcoming Disney offering.

“This is where it all started. We're home,” says Gomez, who played Alex in the original series, in the first-look clip while embracing Henrie. As of now, the Calm Down singer is only said to star in the pilot episode of her revived Disney show. “We wanted to recreate the magic again for a newer generation,” adds the actor.

Elsewhere in the pilot clip, the new characters find themselves at the mercy of Billie, who can evidently be seen having a little too much fun with her wizardry.

And as David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo, the Russo family patriarch in Wizards of Waverly Place, makes a cameo in the clip set to the series’ original theme song by Gomez, Everything Is Not What It Seems, the viewers are transported back to the days when the show was a regular fixture on the kids' channel.

Written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez, and Henrie also serve as EPs.

