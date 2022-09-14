WWE’s Triple H: 8 Interesting facts about Paul Michael Levesque

Paul Michael Levesque popularly known as Triple H has been reigning in the world of WWE for years now. While the man will always be viewed as one of the most renowned professional wrestlers of all time, as of now he has taken a bigger part in the WWE backstage. The WWE legend has been been in the industry for over two decades. His long career has witnessed a number of highs and lows. He is an American business executive, actor, and a legendary retired professional wrestler. As of now he is serving as the chief content officer for WWE and is the founder and executive producer of WWE's NXT brand.

Between his notable time as a wrestler and being the in-charge of WWE creative, “Triple H” Levesque, here are a few not-so-common but interesting facts about Triple H. 1. The full form of Triple H While the man has been known as Triple H for years now, nobody really knows why. The triple H in his ring name stands for Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Paul Levesque made us "Connecticut Blueblood" who further became famous as Hunter Hearst Helmsley abbreviated as Triple H. 2. His legendary name was originally planned for Owen Hart

Along with his trademark entrances and moves, this legendary WWE star's nicknames have also been in attention. In 2000, the man took up the nickname “The Game” as an implication that he was the complete game. The story behind this name however never made it to the limelight. The Game was a name that was planned for Owen Hart and but Owen’s sudden death which left the world WWE in shock was the reason Hunter accepted the name as a sign of respect or rather tribute to his former foe.

3. The memorable 100-second match While Hunter has been a part of a number of WWE matches in his career including face-offs against Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, The Rock, Steve Austin, John Cena, and Randy Orton. One of his most memorable matches has to be the match with Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12 which ended in mere 100 seconds.

4. Triple H was the foremost World Heavyweight champion While today the World Heavyweight Championship isn't a big deal, just a few years back it certainly was. In 2002, Hunter was awarded the title of the first World Heavyweight champion ever. 5. The founder of WWE’s brand NXT. This former WWE champion is the founder and executive producer of the WWE brand NXT. He also co-founded the influential D-Generation X stable, which is a major element of the “Attitude Era”.

6. Nine WWE Championship winner Triple H has been the winner of a total of nine WWE Championships. Along with that, he has won World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions. 7. Married Stephanie McMahon

Triple H married Stephanie McMahon (the daughter of Vince McMahon) on October 25, 2003. The couple has three children together. 8. Created a Cancer Fund for a fan In 2014, Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon created a cancer fund in honor of one of his late fans named Michalek who died of cancer at the age of eight. The ‘Connor’s Cure’ Charity is personally funded by the couple in honor of Pittsburgh native Connor Michalek via a Children’s Hospital that belongs to the Pittsburgh Foundation.