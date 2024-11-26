Yellowstone Director Christina Voros Discusses Kevin Costner’s Murder Scene In The Acclaimed Show

Christina Voros, who directed the famous Yellowstone show, sat down with the Hollywood Reporter and talked about the acclaimed show. During the conversation she also touched up on shooting the show alum, Kevin Costner’s death scene.

During the interview, the Voros talked about season 5B’s two timelines merging with the third episode. The interviewer asked Voros when Costner's death was revealed in the premiere, and she spoke about how she didn't need to see John Dutton (Costner’s character) because she witnessed what happened written all over Beth and Jayce’s faces.

She was asked to explain shooting that murder scene in a manner where she didn't need Costner. To this, Voros responded by saying that the question they were answering with the scene is “how” and not “what,” because we are already aware of the ‘what’ part. She said that it was essential to the story that the last moment felt violent but also something that was haunting.

The director further shared that, “Taylor had a very strong image in mind of what that final moment was. It was scripted as being down a long hallway from a distance, from a voyeuristic standpoint. And I think it’s very effective.” Voros added, “You are somehow, as a spectator, removed and embodying what the children are feeling in their gut but can’t see.”

The acclaimed show also stars actors including Kelly Riley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Moses Brings Plenty, Ryan Bingham, Ian Bohen, Taylor Sheridan, Jefferson White, Jennifer Landon, and many more.

Advertisement

The series’s season 5B's last three episodes will be released on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network, which is followed by a linear premiere on CBS at 10 p.m., per The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ: 'Beyond His Romantic Partners...': Diddy’s USD 50M Bail Bid Hangs in Balance Amid Explosive New Allegations by Prosecutors