‘Your Apple Sir’: Jonas Brothers Put On Their Best British Accent In Hilarious Backstage Video; Fans React

The Jonas Brothers have dropped yet another entertaining video on their social media account. The band members can be seen hilariously flaunting their British accents while mimicking Charles Dickens’ classic literary piece, Oliver Twist.

In the opening scene of the video, the siblings face up to the camera and funnily repeat the dialogue, “Your Apple, Sir.” The clip went viral on the internet, and the fans of the boy band went on to drop their reactions in the comment section.

First, Joe Jonas takes the spot in front of the camera, and holding up an apple, the singer says, “Your apple, sir,” in an accent that originated from the East End of London. Following the lead, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas too suit up and repeat the dialogue after taking a bite of the fruit.

As the video progresses further, the camera turns back to The Voice judge, who gets more dramatic with his brothers to deliver the dialogue. The game ends for the other two members of the pop-rock band after they burst into laughter during their turns on the camera.

Meanwhile, the fans were highly entertained and went on to drop their thoughts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “i just know this was Joe’s idea. i love u guys lol.” Another fan reacted by penning that “the 3 of you share the same neuron.”

A user shared his thoughts in the comments, stating, “A very unserious trio.”

Joe and Nick Jonas have special links with the London city, and hence, the video hilariously summarizes their love for the place. Previously, the youngest of the siblings revealed to the media portal that he spent 18 months on British land with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as the latter had been shooting for her projects at the time. He said, “We’re starting another four, five-month journey here as she’s doing the second season of Citadel.”

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers will soon set out on a world tour to celebrate 20 years of the band. Details will be released soon.

